Lakers: Metta World Peace Still Hopeful NBA Can Win a Championship in 2022

The Lakers just lost another tough one on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The Pelicans came into town and steamrolled right over this team, putting up a 32 point lead over them at one point. That resulted in Lakers fans getting rowdy and having some words for players on the court.

But regardless of how poorly things have gone this year, the Lakers still have one guy that believes in them. Metta World Peace has firmly believed in this team all year long, and he's repeatedly said that he believes they can put it together.

Metta posted on Twitter today that he still thinks the Lakers can win a title this year. That's a bold statement for a team that has won just 27 games so far. But he still has faith.

Why He Is Wrong

The Lakers have found zero rhythm this season. Even in games against really good teams that they've kept close, a lot of them have been due to the other team falling short. Russell Westbrook still has no idea what his role is, Anthony Davis is made of glass, and the bench depth is almost comical at this point.

Unless they're able to find a diamond in the rough on the buyout market, this team has no chance of improving this season.

Why He Could Be Right

The simple answer as to why Metta could be right about this team lies with one player: LeBron James. Any team that is headlined by LBJ has a chance to win a title, regardless of the supporting cast. And that's really the Lakers' only hope right now.

But it's a good one.