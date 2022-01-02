Lakers: Stanley Johnson's Defense Has Impressed David Fizdale

A strange NBA season might give a former lottery pick an opportunity to cement himself into a rotation.

The Lakers, like many teams in the league, had a litany of players out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols in late-December. The short-handed Lakers signed Stanley Johnson to a 10-day hardship exception contract on Christmas Eve.

Johnson has earned high praise from Lakers Assistant Coach David Fizdale in his four games with the team.

“Stanley is huge in what we’re trying to do. With his motor and with his defensive intensity and prowess, we can really use that right now.”

Technically speaking, you could say the praise came from the active Head Coach of the Lakers at the time. Fizdale sat in the big chair for a six game stretch with Frank Vogel also out for healthy and safety protocols.

Vogel returned to man the sideline for Friday night’s 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Johnson’s ability to guard multiple positions is a big reason why he’s averaged 26.2 minutes per game with the Lakers. The Mater Dei alum could be the all-important wing defender that the Lakers have been searching for.

At the moment, the Lakers rank 13th in Defensive Rating (108.6). The hope would be that retaining Johnson equates to a more proficient defense. The former Arizona Wildcat could be the catalyst, but he’ll need a roster spot first.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have done just that by trading away guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers in exchange for guard Denzel Valentine. Woj reported on December 31st that the Lakers are “expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot”.

Johnson and his defensive versatility will give the Lakers front office plenty to think about when it comes to their final roster spot.