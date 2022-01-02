Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Stanley Johnson's Defense Has Impressed David Fizdale
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Stanley Johnson's Defense Has Impressed David Fizdale

    Johnson could be a plus defender that the Lakers certainly need.
    Author:

    Johnson could be a plus defender that the Lakers certainly need.

    A strange NBA season might give a former lottery pick an opportunity to cement himself into a rotation.

    The Lakers, like many teams in the league, had a litany of players out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols in late-December. The short-handed Lakers signed Stanley Johnson to a 10-day hardship exception contract on Christmas Eve.

    Johnson has earned high praise from Lakers Assistant Coach David Fizdale in his four games with the team.

    “Stanley is huge in what we’re trying to do. With his motor and with his defensive intensity and prowess, we can really use that right now.”

    Read More

    Technically speaking, you could say the praise came from the active Head Coach of the Lakers at the time. Fizdale sat in the big chair for a six game stretch with Frank Vogel also out for healthy and safety protocols.

    Vogel returned to man the sideline for Friday night’s 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Johnson’s ability to guard multiple positions is a big reason why he’s averaged 26.2 minutes per game with the Lakers. The Mater Dei alum could be the all-important wing defender that the Lakers have been searching for.

    At the moment, the Lakers rank 13th in Defensive Rating (108.6). The hope would be that retaining Johnson equates to a more proficient defense. The former Arizona Wildcat could be the catalyst, but he’ll need a roster spot first.

    According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have done just that by trading away guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers in exchange for guard Denzel Valentine. Woj reported on December 31st that the Lakers are “expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot”.

    Johnson and his defensive versatility will give the Lakers front office plenty to think about when it comes to their final roster spot. 

    USATSI_17437836
    News

    Lakers: Stanley Johnson's Defense Has Impressed David Fizdale

    57 seconds ago
    USATSI_17286791_168396005_lowres
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel Praises LeBron James on His Effort After Blowout Win vs. Portland

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16202947
    News

    Lakers: LA's 2021 First Round Exit Ranked as Sixth Biggest Story of 2021 NBA Season

    6 hours ago
    russell westbrook usa today
    News

    Lakers: NBA Experts Think Russell Westbrook's Defense is Key to a LA Turnaround

    7 hours ago
    russell westbrook usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers: Russell Westbrook Sets New NBA Record Despite a Mediocre Scoring Performance

    8 hours ago
    malik monk 12-25-21 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk's Ridiculous Move Brings Fans to Their Feet

    9 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James is Doing Something Right Now That He Has Never Done in His Career

    10 hours ago
    lebron james 12-31-21
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Obliterate Trail Blazers

    21 hours ago