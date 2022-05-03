Lakers: Steph Curry Comments on LeBron James' Playoffs Absence

For the second time in four years, LeBron James did not make it to the NBA playoffs. For the first time in 17 years, Lebron, nor Kevin Durant, are playing in the second round.

Warriors guard Steph Curry, whose team currently has a 1-0 series lead over the young Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, doesn't expect LeBron and Durant not playing deep into the playoffs to become the new normal.

"You're still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain't like they're just going to ride off into the sunset either.”

LeBron's Lakers failed to even qualify for the play-in tournament, while Durant's Nets were swept from the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in resounding fashion by the Boston Celtics.

Even without two of the league's biggest superstars, Curry still thinks there's plenty of top tier talent left to battle it out for the 2022 NBA championship and that most NBA fans are enjoying seeing the likes of Ja Morant and Luka Doncic showcase their skills.

“You're seeing a little bit more parody now in terms of the teams that are making it to this stage in the playoffs. It's a great time to be a fan as far as different faces coming out."

After a disastrous Lakers seasons, LA fans are hoping Curry's prophetic statement comes true.

For now, all Lakers fans can do is watch the playoffs and hope that the front office can construct a competitive roster and not one that misses the playoffs entirely.