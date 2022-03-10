Lakers: Steph Curry Voices His Support For Russell Westbrook

The pressure surrounding Russell Westbrook appears to be getting to him. And it should at this point, especially with the way that fans have treated him. Russ spoke earlier this week about the challenges he has faced since coming to the Lakers, and the words that have been exchanged between fans and his family.

It's tough to hear, even if he hasn't been playing well this whole season. You can't help but feel for the guy. He followed that up with a big performance against the Rockets last night, though it wasn't enough for the Lakers to win.

But Russ seems to have the support of the players around him. That would include Golden State star, Steph Curry. He spoke with Yahoo's Chris Haynes this week about what Russ is facing and praised his response to everything.

“I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family. It is the nature of the beast. And in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down. The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself and I’m there for him.”

Russ got into it with a fan in San Antonio earlier this week after he repeatedly called him Westbrick. He noted that was one reason that he didn't want his family at Lakers games anymore this season.

It's been a tough year for him out west, and it may not improve. There is a very good chance that he's not even with the team next season, based on how things have gone.