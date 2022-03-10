Skip to main content
Lakers: Steph Curry Voices His Support For Russell Westbrook

Lakers: Steph Curry Voices His Support For Russell Westbrook

Curry knows how tough you have to be to play in this league, and he has nothing but respect for Westbrook.

Curry knows how tough you have to be to play in this league, and he has nothing but respect for Westbrook.

The pressure surrounding Russell Westbrook appears to be getting to him. And it should at this point, especially with the way that fans have treated him. Russ spoke earlier this week about the challenges he has faced since coming to the Lakers, and the words that have been exchanged between fans and his family. 

It's tough to hear, even if he hasn't been playing well this whole season. You can't help but feel for the guy. He followed that up with a big performance against the Rockets last night, though it wasn't enough for the Lakers to win.

But Russ seems to have the support of the players around him. That would include Golden State star, Steph Curry. He spoke with Yahoo's Chris Haynes this week about what Russ is facing and praised his response to everything. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family. It is the nature of the beast. And in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down. The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself and I’m there for him.”

Russ got into it with a fan in San Antonio earlier this week after he repeatedly called him Westbrick. He noted that was one reason that he didn't want his family at Lakers games anymore this season. 

It's been a tough year for him out west, and it may not improve. There is a very good chance that he's not even with the team next season, based on how things have gone. 

USATSI_17863349
News

Lakers Reach a New Low With Loss to the Houston Rockets

By Brook Smith2 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: Why LeBron James Passed Instead of Taking Game-Winning Shot

By Brook Smith5 hours ago
Kuzma
News

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Seems to Take a Jab at Los Angeles

By Brook SmithMar 9, 2022
malik monk v heat usa today 11-10
News

Lakers Might Not Be Able to Keep Malik Monk Next Season

By Brook SmithMar 9, 2022
vogel westbrook usa today
News

Lakers Coaches Wanted Russell Westbrook Traded At the Deadline

By Brook SmithMar 9, 2022
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson Sounds Off on Fans Threatening Russell Westbrook's Family

By Brook SmithMar 9, 2022
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Stephen A Smith Argues That Russell Westbrook Deserves the Heckling

By Brook SmithMar 8, 2022
Dirk Nowitzki
News

Lakers: Dirk Nowitzki Felt Disrespected by LeBron James in the Finals

By Brook SmithMar 8, 2022