Lakers: This Trade Package Could Be Enough to Land Spencer Dinwiddie

The Lakers have just one more day to figure out if they can get a deal done. With the February 10th trade deadline looming, Rob Pelinka has got to be on the phone calling every team in the league in an attempt to get better.

But the options seem to be incredibly limited. With few assets, the Lakers don't have the options that they have had in years past. But there is some hope.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix suggested today that the Lakers could very well be in on the Wizards' Spencer Dinwiddie. He also suggested that the package that Los Angeles has been offering to teams around the league might be enough to convince Washington to take the deal.

"Spencer Dinwiddie is available in Washington and a Horton-Tucker/draft pick package could be enough to entice a Wizards team with interest in offloading Dinwiddie’s contract. Orlando’s Terrence Ross is another option."

Picking up Dinwiddie would be a commitment for two more years beyond this season. He is set to make $54 million over the course of his 3-year contract with an annual salary of $18 million. The Lakers could take that on in a deal if they were willing to move other pieces of their roster as well.

With Dinwiddie, the Lakers get a guy that can play a lot of minutes and come off of the bench. He had a ridiculous year with Brooklyn in the 2019-20 season in which he averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists, and shot 41 percent from the field.

He can very much be a ball-dominant guy, and the Lakers might want that depth off of the bench. He could help to drastically improve their rotations and take some heat off of the big 3, especially the way that Russell Westbrook has been playing.