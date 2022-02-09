Skip to main content
Lakers: This Trade Package Could Be Enough to Land Spencer Dinwiddie
Player(s)
Spencer Dinwiddie
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: This Trade Package Could Be Enough to Land Spencer Dinwiddie

The Lakers have just one more day to figure out if they can get a deal done. With the February 10th trade deadline looming, Rob Pelinka has got to be on the phone calling every team in the league in an attempt to get better. 

But the options seem to be incredibly limited. With few assets, the Lakers don't have the options that they have had in years past. But there is some hope. 

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix suggested today that the Lakers could very well be in on the Wizards' Spencer Dinwiddie. He also suggested that the package that Los Angeles has been offering to teams around the league might be enough to convince Washington to take the deal. 

Read More

"Spencer Dinwiddie is available in Washington and a Horton-Tucker/draft pick package could be enough to entice a Wizards team with interest in offloading Dinwiddie’s contract. Orlando’s Terrence Ross is another option."

Picking up Dinwiddie would be a commitment for two more years beyond this season. He is set to make $54 million over the course of his 3-year contract with an annual salary of $18 million. The Lakers could take that on in a deal if they were willing to move other pieces of their roster as well. 

With Dinwiddie, the Lakers get a guy that can play a lot of minutes and come off of the bench. He had a ridiculous year with Brooklyn in the 2019-20 season in which he averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists, and shot 41 percent from the field. 

He can very much be a ball-dominant guy, and the Lakers might want that depth off of the bench. He could help to drastically improve their rotations and take some heat off of the big 3, especially the way that Russell Westbrook has been playing. 

Spencer Dinwiddie
News

Lakers: This Trade Package Could Be Enough to Land Spencer Dinwiddie

1 minute ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers: LeBron James Expresses Some Doubt About This Team's Potential

1 hour ago
USATSI_14136230
News

Lakers Engaged in Trade Talks for Magic Guard Terrence Ross

3 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: Tension Between Russell Westbrook and the Coaching Staff Appears to Be Growing

4 hours ago
kendrick nunn 10-6-21
News

Lakers: Vogel Provides Another Update On Kendrick Nunn

8 hours ago
USATSI_17151914
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard Out Against Bucks Tonight

19 hours ago
Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
News

Lakers: Rob Pelinka Making Sure to Keep Anthony Davis and LeBron James Involved in Trade Talks

23 hours ago
Josh Richardson
News

Lakers Reportedly Trying to Trade For Celtics' Wing Josh Richardson

23 hours ago