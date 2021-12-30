Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Lakers Top 5 Stories of the 2021 Season So Far
    Recapping a ROUGH start to the season for the Lakers.
    Let's be completely honest, the Lakers season so far has been a huge disappointment. With an entirely new-look roster coming into the 2021-22 season, Frank Vogel and his team continue to fail to get things done. But on the plus side, we've got some good stories out of the year so far. 

    With that, let's take a look at some of the top stories from the Lakers season so far. 

    Anthony Davis Slammed By Montrezl Harrell

    Remember earlier this year when Montrezl Harrell went after Anthony Davis? When AD got married, Trez was not invited to the wedding. And Harrell would later say that the two don't have that kind of friendship together. Was he joking? Maybe. But we'll never really know. 

    LeBron James Open to Former Clipper Patrick Beverly

    Can you imagine the Lakers adding in Patrick Beverly? Well, as it turns out, even LeBron James was open to the idea earlier this season. The way things are going, they might need that kind of guy. 

    Lakers Add Chinese Basketball Star Wang Zhelin

    The Lakers moved Marc Gasol to the Grizzlies earlier this year, and Wang Zhelin was part of that deal. The Chinese basketball star is a former MVP Award winner and was drafted by Memphis in 2016. 

    Ex-Laker Markieff Morris Takes A Subtle Verbal Jab At LeBron James

    If we know anything about the Morris brothers, it's that they're not afraid to speak their minds. Markieff seemed to take some subtle jabs at the Lakers and LeBron James when he headed over to Miami this season. 

    LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart

    Maybe the hottest Lakers story of the year so far, LeBron James getting into it with Isaiah Stewart was huge. The two went after each other after James elbowed him in the face, and Stewart ran through his own players and coaches trying to get to the star. 

