AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James On Recent Killings: ‘This Isn’t OK The Way We’re Treated Man!’

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James is continuing to use his massive platform to denounce racism in America after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes in Minneapolis on Monday.

On Saturday, James retweeted a video by Jimmy Kimmel in which he discusses racism. The video includes a powerful clip of a black man named Tyler Merritt talking about what he wants people to know about him before they call the police because they fear his skin color. 

James tweeted: “The ending has me in tears!!! Literally 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭. This isn’t ok the way we’re treated man! I’m so hurtful for my people right this moment.”

In the video, Merritt tells people about himself. He likes basketball and hockey. He shows photos of his brothers. He's a Christian and his father is a veteran. He's convinced that anyone who meets his mother would automatically become a better person. He’s never owned a gun. He doesn’t hate the president but, instead, prays for him. He’s never been to jail. He hates that people fear him. 

“I just wanted you to get to know me before you call the cops,” Merritt says. 

Earlier this month, James also expressed outrage over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black man who was gunned down by two white men while on a jog. 

In the wake of Floyd's and Arbery's deaths, there have been riots and protests in many cities across the country.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Calls Rapper Killer Mike's Speech On Racism And Protests 'Mandatory Listening'

The rapper delivered an impassioned speech at the Atlanta mayor’s press conference following the killing of George Floyd by police.

Melissa Rohlin

Alex Caruso Is Anxious To Play Because He Knows Lakers Are In A Rare Position To Win A Championship

The Lakers are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, hoping to compete for their first title since 2010.

Melissa Rohlin

Jerry West Said A Finals Matchup Between Lakers and Clippers Would Be The 'Ultimate Competition'

West said if the NBA had a tournament-style playoffs, he'd love to see the Lakers and Clippers play in The Finals.

Melissa Rohlin

Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: “We Want To Fight For What’s Ours”

Caldwell-Pope is ready for the NBA season to resume. He believes the Lakers can win their first championship since 2010.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Praises Kid Singing Emotional Song 'I just want to live' After Death Of George Floyd

Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, was violently held down with a knee by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday and later died at a nearby hospital.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Killing Of George Floyd: 'Do You Understand NOW'

James expressed outrage over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who was violently held down with a knee by a white police officer.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Frontman5

Damian Lillard Says LeBron James Is His Pick For MVP Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

James had led the Lakers to the top record in the Western Conference at 49-14 before the season was paused March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Who Is The Only Player With A Winning Record Against LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan?

Chauncey Billups, the star point guard who won an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, is the lone NBA player with a winning record against James, Bryant and Jordan.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss On Posing In Playboy: 'I’m Still Explaining It 20 Years Later'

Buss discussed many topics on the "Daddy Issues" podcast with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, including her decision to pose in Playboy in 1995.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green On LeBron James' Progression Over The Last Decade: 'I Think He’s Just Smarter'

Green, a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009, shared his perspective on how James has progressed from then to now on “The Herd.”

Jill Painter Lopez