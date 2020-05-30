LeBron James On Recent Killings: ‘This Isn’t OK The Way We’re Treated Man!’

LeBron James is continuing to use his massive platform to denounce racism in America after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes in Minneapolis on Monday.

On Saturday, James retweeted a video by Jimmy Kimmel in which he discusses racism. The video includes a powerful clip of a black man named Tyler Merritt talking about what he wants people to know about him before they call the police because they fear his skin color.

James tweeted: “The ending has me in tears!!! Literally 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭. This isn’t ok the way we’re treated man! I’m so hurtful for my people right this moment.”

In the video, Merritt tells people about himself. He likes basketball and hockey. He shows photos of his brothers. He's a Christian and his father is a veteran. He's convinced that anyone who meets his mother would automatically become a better person. He’s never owned a gun. He doesn’t hate the president but, instead, prays for him. He’s never been to jail. He hates that people fear him.

“I just wanted you to get to know me before you call the cops,” Merritt says.

Earlier this month, James also expressed outrage over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black man who was gunned down by two white men while on a jog.

In the wake of Floyd's and Arbery's deaths, there have been riots and protests in many cities across the country.