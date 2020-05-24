AllLakers
LeBron James Takes Memorial Day Weekend Bike Ride Around Los Angeles

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James rode his bike around Los Angeles on Saturday, enjoying an activity that he's loved since he was a child. 

At least one fan recognized him. 

As James was riding his bike down what appeared to be Sunset Boulevard with a few other people, a fan screamed, “LeBron,” and gave him the peace sign. 

“Man, I love You L.A,” James wrote on the Instagram story, adding purple and gold heart emojis and a crown. 

As a child growing up in Akron, Ohio, James relied on his bike. In January, he surprised about 50 teenagers at the YMCA in Harlem to announce a partnership between Uninterrupted, the YMCA and Lyft to give young people increased access to bicycles with free Citi Bike memberships.

"What bikes did for me, to be able to travel across the city with my friends, from my home to school, or get to basketball practices and football practices, and be able just to travel in the beautiful fresh air, be able to clear your mind at times, it's a segue to be able to do so many things that can also carry you for the rest of your life," James said at the time. 

James has maintained his passion for bikes throughout his NBA career. When James played for the Miami Heat, he often rode his bike to and from home games.

“I felt great,” James told the Sun-Sentinel in 2012 about riding his bike to a game. “I didn’t get tired. I don’t think I got tired ... I felt great. I could have played again if we had to. Yeah, I’ve been biking a little more than usual. It’s fun. It’s also conditioning. It’s cardio.”

After James founded the I Promise School in 2018 to help at risk-youth, he gave each of his students a bicycle. 

James was having an MVP-caliber season before the NBA was suspended on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was averaging 25.7 points, an NBA-best 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. 

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference (49-14) and are hoping to complete for their first championship since 2010. 

