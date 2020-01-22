AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Surprises A Group Of Teenagers At The YMCA In Harlem

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James surprised a group of about 50 teenagers at the YMCA in Harlem on Tuesday to announce a partnership between Uninterrupted, the YMCA and Lyft to give young people increased access to bicycles with free Citi Bike memberships. 

When James walked into the gym, some kids screamed and others grabbed at their faces in shock, according to a video posted by Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group. 

James gave the youth in attendance a free year's access to New York Citi Bike and a backpack filled with gear. 

James, who relied on a bike as a child and has remained an avid biker in adulthood, said this event was personal. The 15-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion sometimes even used to bike to games when he played for Miami. 

"This is very special to me," James said in the video. I was a kid who grew up in the inner city of Akron, Ohio, riding bikes. What bikes did for me, to be able to travel across the city with my friends, from my home to school, or get to basketball practices and football practices, and be able just to travel in the beautiful fresh air, be able to clear your mind at times, it's a segue to be able to do so many things that can also carry you for the rest of your life."

James said he didn't hesitate to attend the event on his off-day before a back-to-back against New York and Brooklyn on Wednesday and Thursday. 

According to a blog by Lyft, the company will collaborate with the YMCA to give the memberships to eligible youth between the ages of 16 and 20. 

"I truly appreciate you guys, love you guys, man, and I hope you guys continue to be great," James said to the audience. "Continue to be great role models, great citizens in the community. If you've got any siblings, continue to be role models to them, to your best friends, to your parents, all of them. People are looking up to y'all. You guys look up to me, but I look up to y'all for inspiration."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How LeBron James Created The Culture Of The Lakers' Locker Room

The Lakers have great chemistry and enjoy spending time together, something James is responsible for creating

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Shooting Three Pointers Is A Reward for JaVale McGee And Dwight Howard

McGee and Howard are tied for the second-best three-point shooting percentage in the league

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

LeBron James Stands Up For His Son After A Fan Throws Something At Bronny During A Game

A fan threw something at Bronny during a high school basketball game in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Will Participate In The Dunk Contest At NBA All-Star Weekend

The Lakers announced Howard's participation in the contest on Tuesday

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 139-107 Loss To Boston

The Lakers suffered their biggest loss this season against the Celtics

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Anthony Davis is available to play against Boston Celtics on Monday

Davis has missed the Lakers' last five games because of a gluteus maximus contusion

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' Win Over Houston

James led the Lakers to a 124-115 win over Houston on Saturday in their first game of a five-game trip

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis will miss fifth-straight game against Houston on Saturday

Davis is sidelined because of a gluteus maximus contusion that he sustained on Jan. 7

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel Gives The Lakers B+ Grade For First Half Of Season

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference, but still didn't earn an A from their coach

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Will Get Their First Look At The Houston Rockets

The Lakers play the Rockets in their first game of a five-game trip on Saturday

Melissa Rohlin