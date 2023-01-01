LA looks to make it two straight on the road Monday.

Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard and resident 2023 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook spoke at length to reporters on Friday, following a surprising 130-121 road victory for LA against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 6'3" vet, a former nine-time All-Star, was optimistic that the 15-21 Lakers could use the win, against a good Hawks team playing on its home floor, as a potentially galvanizing springboard to a more fruitful January (Los Angeles went 7-9 in December).

"Just doing what I know how to do best. Just competing, playmaking, impacting winning when I'm on the floor," Westbrook said of his 14-point, 11-assist, eight-rebound performance last night.

"It's a big road win, and [we hope to] go on to Charlotte and take care of the same business," Westbrook reflected when asked about the victory. "Hopefully we can gain some momentum as we go into the new year."

Without its best player, perpetually injured All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, the club has had to lean on its second-best player, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James, and Westbrook to step up, to mixed results.

LA's defense has taken a major hit since Davis went down on December 16th. It can use all the "gimme" wins available to it on its schedule. A road bout with the bottom-dwelling 10-27 Charlotte Hornets Monday should do the well-rested Lakers plenty of good. Then again, LA did recently fall 134-130 to the Hornets at Crypto.com Arena, so a victory is hardly a sure thing.

Our fingers are crossed that Brodie's prediction proves accurate.