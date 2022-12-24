The Lakers should not have lost this game.

There's losses, and then there's bad losses. What the Lakers did on Friday night at the Crypto.com Area was a bad loss.

The Lakers allowed the 8-24 Charlotte Hornets to waltz into their stadium, drop 134 points on 55.3% shooting and win a game the Lakers really couldn't drop.

With Anthony Davis out indefinitely, the Lakers need to find a way to win the games against bad teams. On Friday, they weren't able to do that.

The bad news, however, didn't stop there. Late in the fourth quarter, the Lakers' best remaining healthy big man, Thomas Bryant, exited with a shoulder injury. We don't yet know the status of Bryant, but he didn't make a return to the court.

The Lakers ended up losing 134-130, but had a chance to win in the final seconds of the game.

LeBron James found Dennis Schroder wide open in the corner with the clock winding down, but Schroder wasn't able to get the three to drop. If he sunk the shot, the Lakers would be 14-18 right now. But instead, they drop to an abysmal 13-19. Anthony Davis really can't come back soon enough.

The Lakers' next game is on national television on Sunday for some Christmas Day basketball. They're heading to Dallas to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks at 11:30 am. Hopefully they have Bryant in the lineup for it.