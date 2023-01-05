Shorthanded Lakers Get Off to Hot Start Against Heat in Los Angeles

The Lakers may be without their top three scorers Wednesday against Miami, but that didn't stop them from putting together a pretty decent first half against the near-full strength Heat. The Lakers enter halftime with a 52-48 lead, looking to win their third straight game.

The Lakers new lineup seems to be getting the job done, led by Dennis Shröder and Thomas Bryant. Russell Westbrook has had the greatest impact on the game, however, nearing another triple-double off the bench.

Here are the Lakers stat leaders at the midway point of the game:

Russell Westbrook: 12 points, five rebounds, six assists, seven turnovers on 4/8 field goals, 2/2 from three and 2/2 from the line.

Dennis Shröder: 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, three steals on 3/8 field goals.

Thomas Bryant: eight points, six rebounds on 3/5 field goals.

Wenyen Gabriel: seven points, two rebounds, one block on 3/3 field goals, 1/1 from three.

As for the Heat, Bam Adebayo is leading the way with 12 points and five rebounds on 6/11 shooting. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have each scored nine, while Tyler Herro has struggled, going just 2/9 from the field.

The third quarter has been the Lakers' worst nightmare so far this season, so we'll see if they can cling onto their lead.