The Lakers will be without their three top scorers this season.

The Lakers will be down some starters on Wednesday when they take on the Heat at the Crypto.com Arena.

Superstar LeBron James won't play, as he's dealing with a non-Covid illness. Lonnie Walker IV joins him on the injury report, as he'll be missing his third straight game due to left knee soreness. Anthony Davis, of course, still remains out indefinitely with a foot injury.

So the Lakers won't have their top three scorers when they take on the Miami Heat, in a rematch of last week's game where the Lakers lost 112-98 with LeBron and Walker IV in the lineup.

Max Christie will be available, after missing the last few games due to being with the South Bay Lakers. He figures to play a pretty big role for the Lakers without many of their top contributors. His last appearance came last week when the Lakers took on these Heat in Miami.

Finally, Russell Westbrook remains probable to play. He'll have to carry the load on Wednesday if the Lakers want a shot at the upset.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet.

