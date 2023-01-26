Tonight against the San Antonio Spurs, your Los Angeles Lakers appear set to trot out an identical starting five to last night's group, the team has announced.

Dennis Schröder will start at the point, 6'1" Patrick Beverley will continue to frustrate fans by starting at at the two spot, Troy Brown Jr. will kick things off at small forward, LeBron James will suit up at power forward, and Thomas Bryant will jump center.

Why is that interesting, you ask?

Because the Lakers will have two new weapons in their arsenal who were both unavailable to them last night against the Clippers. Two weapons who could conceivably start.

Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports that Anthony Davis will be used off the bench, playing on a 20-24 minute time restriction as he works his way back from a major stress injury to his right foot.

LA head coach Darvin Ham commented on AD's return tonight, in his first action since December 16th, Trudell adds.

"He had these boxes that he had to check, and he checked all of them, so we feel comfortable with him [returning] tonight," Ham said.

Trudell adds that Hachimura will join his former Wizards teammate Russell Westbrook as a backup -- at least, for the time being.