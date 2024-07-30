Lakers News: Team USA All-Star 'So Excited' for LeBron James' Olympic Return
Prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics, neither of the Los Angeles Lakers' two All-NBA veteran stars, combo forward LeBron James or Anthony Davis, had suited up to represent Team USA since capturing gold in the 2012.
According to BasketNews, their 2012 teammate Kevin Durant, who has won two gold medals in the intervening years, was happy for James' return. The 39-year-old was the club's second-leading scorer during its dominant 110-84 blowout win over Team Serbia to kick off pool play Sunday, nabbing 21 points on 9-of-13 field goal shooting, nine assists, and seven rebounds in just 27 minutes.
“I’m so grateful to have him back," Durant said of James. "We missed him in the last two Olympics. He puts fear in the other team. I think that goes a long way, the psyche of the game, so he’s running downhill, making the right plays on the offense and defensive end. He’s just insane, and I’m glad he’s on our team.”
Across just 17 minutes off the bench, the 14-time All-Star scored a team-most 23 points on a near perfect 8-of-9 shooting line from the floor on Sunday. Not too shabby for a guy who missed all five of the program's pre-Olympics warm-up games while nursing a calf injury. Durant, looking to claim a record fourth men's basketball gold medal, reflected on his big night postgame, per The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.
“I was tired, I’m not gonna lie to you,” Durant said after the game. “My lungs were getting used to that, the intensity of the game, but it felt good to make some shots. I think everybody played their role pretty well tonight. My role was to come and provide spacing and shot making for the team and glad I was able to knock them down.”
On Wednesday, Team USA will look to keep its record unblemished against Team South Sudan, who almost stole a victory in a London exhibition game a week ago. James and Durant will no doubt once again be leading the charge.
