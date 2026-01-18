Chris Paul Drops Major Hint About Wanting to Join Lakers

Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, future Hall of Famer Chris Paul agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers for what would be his farewell tour. It seemed like the obvious choice, as the veteran point guard had the best stretch of his career with the franchise.

However, things didn't go as planned during Paul's second stint with the Clippers, as things fell apart as he didn't see eye-to-eye with head coach Tyronn Lue, nor did his teammates like the leadership style of the 40-year-old, which led to a shocking turn of events, with the team parting ways with arguably the greatest player in the franchise's history.

Chris Paul's Cryptic Message on Social Media Sparks Lakers Rumors

The Clippers parted ways with Paul on Dec. 3, and the future of the 12-time All-Star has been uncertain ever since, as he is seemingly reluctant to retire and is waiting for another opportunity. Although there's been a lot of speculation about Paul's next team, with some notable squads needing a point guard of his caliber, the Los Angeles Lakers may have emerged as his preferred destination.

Paul recently posted a video of himself knocking down three-pointers. He claimed to hit "342" shots during this session, a number Lakers head coach JJ Redick famously used to do, whom he tagged in the Instagram post.

Although Paul might want to join forces with his former teammate while staying in Los Angeles, it is unclear whether there's any mutual interest, especially given the Lakers' current situation. The team has really been struggling as of late, especially on the defensive side of the floor, and bringing in another 40-year-old might not be the direction the franchise wants to go.

However, stranger things have happened in this league, and it is not beyond the realm of possibility that the team brings in a fiery point guard to help turn things around, even if it is from a leadership and accountability perspective.

With the Lakers struggling, losing five of their last six games, the storied franchise is expected to be aggressive heading into the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, with an emphasis on upgrading the roster with players who excel defensively.

It'll be interesting to see what moves are made in the coming weeks and whether Paul gets a chance to end his career with the Lakers, which would be ironic considering he was traded to the team in 2011 to play alongside the late great Kobe Bryant, only for the league to veto the deal.