On Friday, your Los Angeles Lakers tried out two veteran free agent centers for consideration as possible midseason additions: former four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and nine-year floor-spacing big Meyers Leonard.

Cousins split his time last year as a backup for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Leonard, who became a lightning rod for controversy during his tenure with the Miami Heat, has not played for an NBA franchise since the 2020-21 NBA season (and even during that season, injuries limited him to just two healthy games).

Both players have been limited by major injuries in recent seasons, but presumably the Lakers figure you just can't teach size.

Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, head coach Darvin Ham liked what he saw from the two bigs during their workout for Los Angeles.

"They both looked great," Ham remarked. "Whether or not we're able to do something with them is a different story. But we're constantly trying to kick the tires on different scenarios."

Although LA currently has all 15 slots on its standard roster filled (as well as both two-way player spots), swingman Sterling Brown is currently on the final day of his 10-day deal with the Lakers, and Ham has been cagey about Brown's fate once the deal expires. Brown has yet to score in four appearances for Los Angeles thus far this season.

Presumably, either Cousins or Leonard could be brought in on a 10-day deal to help the Lakers spell starter Thomas Bryant while Anthony Davis continues to recover from the right foot stress injury that will keep him out of his 15th straight game tonight.