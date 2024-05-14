Lakers News: Watch Cavaliers Home Crowd React to LeBron James' Attendance at Playoff Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar and possible free agent (if he opts out) LeBron James attended the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Watch the Cleveland crowd give James a thunderous ovation, welcoming him to the city he called home for 11 years.
The NBA icon arrived at the game and sat courtside with his wife, Savannah, and agent Rich Paul.
James can opt out of his contract with the Lakers and become a free agent this summer. James will likely do that and keep his options open this summer. The 39-year-old and four-time NBA MVP won two of his MVPs in Cleveland. He played two stints in Cleveland and led them to their only NBA championship in 2016 before leaving Cleveland for Los Angeles two summers later.
James is, without a doubt, the greatest player in the Cleveland Cavalier's history. His records speak for themselves. He leads the franchise in games, minutes played, field goals, free throws, rebounds, assists, steals, three-point field goals, points, and so much more. His legacy in Cleveland is one of pride and admiration.
James played in Cleveland from 2003-10, left for the Miami Heat, and returned to Cleveland from 2014-18. This summer is monumental as James could leave Los Angeles, though all signs point to James returning to the purple and gold. However, this could be LeBron's way of messing with people and keeping them guessing on his next move. His attendance in Cleveland could mean something, or he could just want people to stay on their toes regarding his next decision.
More Lakers: Did Lakers Prime Trade Target This Offseason Just Hint At Potential Move?