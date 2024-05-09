Why Magic Should Sign Veteran Star in Free Agency
The Orlando Magic had one of the best turnarounds in the NBA this season, but the team still failed to survive beyond the first round, so how can they improve this offseason?
One way that the Magic can alter their prospects heading into next season is by finding a No. 2 option behind Paolo Banchero.
Orlando drafted Banchero in 2022, and the team immediately reaped the rewards of the No. 1 pick’s talents by going from being a league bottomfeeder to having a Rookie of the Year winner and becoming a legitimate playoff team in his season.
In Banchero’s first playoff series, the All-Star scored over 30 points in three games and averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, and four assists.
Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers would show the Magic’s youth, though. While Banchero, 21, would record 38 points and 16 rebounds, the other members of Orlando’s big three would come up short.
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner shot just 3-28 in Game 7. At just 22 years old, they both have a lot of upside going forward to reach All-Star status themselves, but as far as contending next season, the Magic could benefit by adding an aging No. 1 option to serve as a reliable second option.
Some names to keep an eye on in free agency are Los Angeles Clippers Paul George and James Harden, as well as DeMar DeRozan. All of the aforementioned former All-NBA players are 34 years old, and although their best basketball may be behind them, they’re still playing at an All-Star level. They would provide more reliable scoring than what Suggs and Wagner delivered in game seven.
A couple of years with a veteran former superstar could pay dividends for Orlando’s young core and elevate the short-term ceiling. DeRozan and George could be the wing equivalent of what Chris Paul was for a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019-2020 season.
CP3’s mentorship is a large part of why the Thunder are now the No. 1 seed in the West, and SGA became an MVP finalist at the age of 25. The Magic should monitor the veteran free agency market and consider adding another star alongside Banchero this offseason.
