Magic SG Jett Howard Reveals Areas For Improvement Next Season
ORLANDO — Few players could be poised to make a bigger impact for the Orlando Magic next season than 2023 first-round pick Jett Howard.
If there's one clear weakness that Orlando needs to improve next season, it's its shooting, and Howard may be one of the answers to that problem. With his eyes set on a bigger role next season, Howard knows the areas he has to improve this summer.
"Defense and making open shots and buying into whatever they want me to do," Howard said. "That's probably my biggest focus."
In 29 games played for the Magic's G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, the 2023 No. 11 overall pick averaged 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also shot 44.7 percent from the field and averaged 3.6 3-pointers made per game on 9.5 attempts (37.7 percent). Howard's 3.6 3-pointers made per game for Osceola would have led Orlando by a significant margin, as Jalen Suggs led the team with an average of two made per game and his percentage of 3-pointers made would have been fourth.
Despite having a skillset that could have addressed a pivotal need for the Magic, Howard noted his time in Osceola was necessary for his growth.
"I feel like it was probably the right decision for me to go down there, learn and grow every other day," Howard said of spending most of the season with Osceola. "[The game] definitely slowed down for me...I wouldn't ask for a different rookie season."
How Orlando addresses its offensive woes will likely determine its ceiling for next season. Orlando was 24th in points per game (110.5), 24th in percentage of 3-pointers made (35.2), 29th in 3-point attempts per game (31.3) and last in 3-pointers made per game (11) last season.
Even if the Magic add players who can boost the team's offense and shooting this offseason via free agency or a trade, there will still be room for Howard to see significant minutes if he can continue to improve his shotmaking and defense. And if Howard can improve on those two areas and the Magic add more scorers this offseason, it could position them to be one of the best teams in the NBA next season.
