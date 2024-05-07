Magic Prove Playing Together Makes Difference
ORLANDO — A commonly used acronym for team sports is T.E.A.M. Together, everyone achieves more. That sentiment can be true for the Orlando Magic.
Often times, coach Jamahl Mosley and others on the team would emphasize that it takes every player on the roster 1-15, and even beyond, to achieve the Magic's goals. That includes Admiral Schofield, a player who's been on a two-way contract on-and-off with Orlando for the past three years.
Schofield, 27, made just 23 appearances this season in garbage time and averaged 1.1 points per game this year, but he spoke about how his role was important on the team.
I think the biggest thing is just the togetherness that is shown in the locker room really see it on the floor. And for us, it's just about continuing to improve on that," Schofield said. "My job this season was really managing that and helping guys stay on track and also bringing guys together. ... And I think that even with how together we were this year, we can be even more together going into next season. So just one of the things that we hang our hat on, but I think that it's a testament to the character of guys that we have in the locker room."
Even though Schofield wasn't even dressed for the team's playoff run, he's competing for the same ring and trophy that everyone else is, so there is a common goal that more than just the five players on the floor or the 10 guys in the rotation compete for.
When you have every player, including those who don't get recognition, compete towards that goal, it only makes the team stronger.
