Skip to main content

Magic Sign Admiral Schofield to Two-Way Contract: Details

Scho is back!

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is one step closer to finalizing its training camp roster.

On Friday, the team signed four-year veteran Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract.

For the 2022-23 season, two-way players are eligible to be activated for 50 of the team's 82 regular season games and will bounce between Orlando and the Lakeland Magic, the team's G League affiliate.

Schofield, who played 38 games for the team last season, joined the team last season in December on a 10-day contract after a league-wide COVID outbreak sidelined dozens of players around the league. Schofield stuck on and signed a two-way contract later in the season. Schofield made slight contributions to the team, averaging 3.8 points per game.

He was part of the team's Las Vegas Summer League run, but the team shut him down midway through the showcase to prevent him from suffering any injuries.

Schofield shouldn't be seen as a guaranteed option moving forward for Orlando, but he's a player familiar with the system and has shown promise in a limited timeframe.

He's the kind of player that helps the locker room and is a placeholder until someone younger or more talented comes, or in a perfect world, he becomes talented enough to earn legitimate rotation minutes.

That being said, Schofield might not be that guy, but the roster needs to fill out with players who will do everything in their power to fight for their place in the NBA.

By signing Schofield, the Magic has just one two-way slot left.

Admiral Schofield
News

Magic Sign Admiral Schofield to Two-Way Contract: Details

By Jeremy Brener1 minute ago
Coby White
News

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Magic Deal for Bulls PG?

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
Ignas Brazdeikis
News

Magic Ex Ignas Brazdeikis Signs With New Team: Details

By Jeremy BrenerJul 22, 2022 10:37 AM EDT
17F82991-D5DF-4D05-B06A-A24EBA585400
News

Magic Most Improved Odds: Are Second-Year Players Dark Horse Candidates?

By Riley SheppardJul 21, 2022 12:17 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Why Magic Shouldn't Deal For Jazz Star

By Jeremy BrenerJul 21, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

Scout: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero on 'Tier By Himself'

By Jeremy BrenerJul 20, 2022 1:25 PM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

LOOK: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Wearing New Luka Doncic Shoes

By Jeremy BrenerJul 20, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
Donovan Mitchell
News

Magic Should Trade For Donovan Mitchell, Says Bill Simmons

By Jeremy BrenerJul 20, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Franz Mo Wagner
News

Magic Brothers Franz, Mo Wagner to Compete in EuroBasket 2022

By Jeremy BrenerJul 19, 2022 2:32 PM EDT