Magic Sign Admiral Schofield to Two-Way Contract: Details

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is one step closer to finalizing its training camp roster.

On Friday, the team signed four-year veteran Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract.

For the 2022-23 season, two-way players are eligible to be activated for 50 of the team's 82 regular season games and will bounce between Orlando and the Lakeland Magic, the team's G League affiliate.

Schofield, who played 38 games for the team last season, joined the team last season in December on a 10-day contract after a league-wide COVID outbreak sidelined dozens of players around the league. Schofield stuck on and signed a two-way contract later in the season. Schofield made slight contributions to the team, averaging 3.8 points per game.

He was part of the team's Las Vegas Summer League run, but the team shut him down midway through the showcase to prevent him from suffering any injuries.

Schofield shouldn't be seen as a guaranteed option moving forward for Orlando, but he's a player familiar with the system and has shown promise in a limited timeframe.

He's the kind of player that helps the locker room and is a placeholder until someone younger or more talented comes, or in a perfect world, he becomes talented enough to earn legitimate rotation minutes.

That being said, Schofield might not be that guy, but the roster needs to fill out with players who will do everything in their power to fight for their place in the NBA.

By signing Schofield, the Magic has just one two-way slot left.