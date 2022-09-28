Bol Bol 'Happy to Play' For Orlando Magic

Bol Bol arrived with the Orlando Magic in a trade last season, but didn't suit up for the team. What is his outlook showing for next season?

One of the biggest question marks on the Orlando Magic roster comes in the form of 7-2 big man Bol Bol.

Bol, son of the late NBA veteran Manute, spent his first three NBA seasons as a garbage time player for the Denver Nuggets. His potential has always been intriguing, which is why he's stayed in the NBA, but the Nuggets felt they had seen enough in the middle of last season, trading him to the Detroit Pistons.

However, Bol failed his physical with a foot injury and the trade was nixed, forcing him back to Denver. Bol underwent surgery and was dealt again to the Boston Celtics in a salary dump. Then, on trade deadline day, the Magic took him off the Celtics' hands and Bol rehabbed his foot throughout the offseason.

Now, Bol is 100 percent healthy and ready to carve out a role in the crowded Magic frontcourt.

"Just working on coming in and just playing as hard as I can and go what I can do which is rebounding, blocking shots, spreading the floor, shoot dribble, just trying to come help the team anywhere I can.

"I'm happy that I finally landed here in Orlando. I think it's a great place for me."

Bol isn't the only one excited to see him in Orlando. His teammate, Mo Bamba, sees the progress and work he has to accomplish to become the player many thought he could be prior to his NBA days.

"Everyone knows Bol can really play," Mo Bamba said. "It's just a matter of him being in a position where he can put all that stuff together and silence the outside noise."

Bol is just 22 years old and there's a lot of development left with him, but if a team like the Magic can push the right buttons, re-signing the Sudanese big man could be one of the team's most shrewd moves in a long time.

