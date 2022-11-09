Nets Name Magic Ex Jacque Vaughn as Head Coach

The former Orlando Magic head coach gets his first permanent coaching gig since 2015. Now, Jacque Vaughn is leading the Brooklyn Nets.

ORLANDO - The Brooklyn Nets are solidifying their head coaching plan moving forward, and it includes a former member of the Orlando Magic.

The Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach, a little more than a week after it was announced that Steve Nash and the organization had mutually agreed to part ways. ESPN was the first to report the news.

Vaughn, 47, was named as the acting head coach shortly after Nash left. Since taking over, Vaughn's Nets are 2-2 after starting 2-5.

There were rumors that the Nets were planning on bringing in former Nets assistant and suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, but it appears that those plans have been thwarted.

This isn't Vaughn's first head coaching gig. He coached the Magic from 2012-15, compiling a 58-158 record before being fired at the tail end of his third season with the team.

Vaughn also played in Orlando as a point guard in the 2002-03 season, helping lead the Magic to a playoff appearance that season. During his 12-year playing career, Vaughn played for the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets and San Antonio Spurs.

Vaughn and the Nets face the Magic three times this season. The first time comes later this month on Nov. 28 in Brooklyn, and the final two meetings happen late in the season ... Mar. 26 in Orlando, and Apr. 7 in Brooklyn.

