Hornets vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic returns to the friendly confines of the Amway Center to get in the win column for the first time this season. Awaiting them is their division rival Charlotte Hornets.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-4) is searching for its first win as it hosts the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) Friday night at the Amway Center.

The Magic and Hornets' seasons have been defined by the injury bug so far, and both teams are decimated in the backcourt. Orlando will play without Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony while LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier won't suit up for Charlotte.

With the guards out, attention draws towards the big men for each team, especially No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who will look to top his 30-point performance from Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Celtics vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 28 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Hornets vs. Magic Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball (OUT - ankle sprain)

Terry Rozier (OUT - ankle sprain)

Cody Martin (DOUBTFUL - quad)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - ankle sprain)

Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Hornets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Charlotte Hornets

PG Dennis Smith Jr.

SG Kelly Oubre Jr.

SF Gordon Hayward

PF P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

Orlando Magic

PG R.J. Hampton

SG Terrence Ross

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.