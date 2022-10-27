Magic Still Winless After Tight Loss vs. Cavs

The Orlando Magic fall short once again, this time to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road Wednesday night.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic will fly back home from a two-game road trip winless once again following a 103-93 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night.

The Magic hung tough throughout the game, but ultimately could not get the job done in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The two teams went back and forth throughout the game, with no team seeing a lead larger than 11 points.

The Magic cut the deficit to just three points in the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers pulled away and never let their opponent get that close again.

The one area in which the Magic was clearly inferior tonight was the three-point shooting. Orlando made just 6 of its 25 three-point attempts, while Cleveland made 10 of 33.

No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero continued his 20-point streak again after scoring a career-high 29 points. Second-year pro Franz Wagner also chipped in with 22 points. For the Cavaliers, all five starters scored in double figures, with Evan Mobley leading the way scoring 22 points. Cedi Osman also scored 14 points off the bench.

Through five games, it's clear that the Magic is giving a full-on effort, but given the team's injuries, lack of home games and troubles from beyond the arc, the team remains winless five games into the year.

Orlando looks to snap its season-opening losing streak Friday night at home in a divisional matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

