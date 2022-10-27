Magic Guard Cole Anthony Suffers Oblique Injury; When Will He Return?

Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony is averaging 15.5 points per game this season. And now he's going to be on the sidelines for a little bit.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is waking up Thursday with a devastating blow.

According to The Athletic, point guard Cole Anthony will be out for the foreseeable future with an oblique injury.

"Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has suffered an oblique muscle injury and a timetable will be determined as he undergoes further evaluation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," insider Shams Charania tweeted.

With Anthony out, he joins a long list of his teammates on the sideline, including fellow point guard Markelle Fultz (toe), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Moe Wagner (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Gary Harris (knee).

The Magic declined to release a timetable for any of these players, meaning we don't know how long it will be until these players fully heal. It could be weeks ... or months.

Anthony has played four games for the Magic so far this season, averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. The injury didn't occur on a specific play in last night's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which might explain why he made just two of his 10 shot attempts throughout the night.

With Anthony out, players like R.J. Hampton and two-way guard Kevon Harris could see an uptick in playing time.

The Magic play its next game Friday at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled at 7 p.m.

