Magic Bench Stepping Up With Players Out

Still without several key pieces due to injury, the Orlando Magic has seen its players embrace the opportunity with players out of the lineup.

In the heart of a season-long, nine-game losing streak, an expression often echoed throughout the Orlando Magic locker room was "holding each other's feet to the fire."

"In those moments in the game where things are not going our way or even going well, we have to stick together and talk to each other," guard Markelle Fultz said.

Now victors of three straight games, its longest winning streak of the season, that mindset has resonated to a tee over the past few outings for this young Magic roster.

Kicking off this hot streak with an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, the team was propelled by clutch shooting down the stretch from rookie Paolo Banchero.

Just two nights later, it was forward Franz Wagner's turn to lead the team to victory - erupting for a new season-high 34 points in Friday's 113-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

"That group dictates it," head coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame on Sunday. "That's the best part about this group, you don't try to find a hot hand - they find each other. They knew [Franz] had it going, I didn't have to call a play - they found him. And that's the beauty of understanding when guys have it going."

With center Wendell Carter Jr. still sidelined with plantar fascia, Orlando has been forced to turn to its reinforcements in the frontcourt, allowing Mo Wagner and Mo Bamba to step up in his place.

Wagner has asserted himself in the starting lineup with Carter sidelined, starting six consecutive games while averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the winning streak - including a 20-point and 13-rebound performance against the Clippers.

"Not only are they long, they're physical," Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said. "They've got a couple super physical guys too at the bigs that really do a good job of putting their body on you and knocking you off balance when you're trying to take shots."

While Bamba has been a much needed spark off the bench, playing a massive role in Sunday's victory, notching 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes.

“[Bamba’s] physicality, his ability to knock down shots, understanding what we’re running,” Mosley said. “And then defensively being able to protect at the rim I thought he was great for us.”

Still missing several other key pieces along with Carter for various injuries (Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris), Bamba has a message when Orlando is back to full strength.

"When we get our whole group back we'll be scary."

The Magic is back in action Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page