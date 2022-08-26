Donovan Mitchell to Magic? Trade Idea Brings All-Star to Orlando

Donovan Mitchell trade rumors have been rampant all summer long.

The Utah Jazz are looking to part ways with their All-Star and go into a full rebuild after the team has failed for years to get over the hump and make a true deep run in the Western Conference playoffs.

While Mitchell is linked closer to the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, there's a deal suggested by Bleacher Report that brings the All-Star to the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic receive: Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz receive: Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, 2023 first-round pick (top-four protected, via CHI), 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected, via DEN) and 2027 first-round pick

In the deal, the Magic send three first-round picks and 2021 first-rounder Jalen Suggs to Utah along with Jonathan Isaac and Terrence Ross. This isn't the "6 or 7 first-round picks" that the Jazz are clamoring for, but four firsts and two vets isn't too far off.

If the Magic throw in another first or second, it might entice the Jazz a little bit more. Suggs could effectively be considered a first-round pick in the deal considering he was the fifth overall pick in last year's draft and he would slot in as the team's starting shooting guard immediately, but the Jazz are prioritizing future capital.

Bleacher Report believes the Magic should seek a trade for Mitchell because it will drastically improve the team's offense.

Orlando was effectively punchless this past season. Only the lottery-focused Thunder averaged fewer points or ran a less efficient offense than the Magic. Orlando's leading scorer, Cole Anthony, ranked 72nd overall with 16.3 points per game (on 39.1 percent shooting). Mitchell could be the perfect medicine for the Magic's offensive ills. He could not only steer this attack, but he'd also stop the franchise from throwing too much at No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero. With those two and glue-guy-extraordinaire Franz Wagner atop this roster, Orlando could take a massive step toward playoff contention.

While the trade seems like a longshot, it emphasizes the need for the Magic to improve on the offensive end. It remains to be seen how much the addition of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero will do that for the Magic, but if Orlando cannot find a solution to its offensive woes within the current team, it might be best to look outside.