Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell to Magic? Trade Idea Brings All-Star to Orlando

This trade could shake things up across the league.

Donovan Mitchell trade rumors have been rampant all summer long.

The Utah Jazz are looking to part ways with their All-Star and go into a full rebuild after the team has failed for years to get over the hump and make a true deep run in the Western Conference playoffs.

While Mitchell is linked closer to the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, there's a deal suggested by Bleacher Report that brings the All-Star to the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic receive: Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz receive: Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, 2023 first-round pick (top-four protected, via CHI), 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected, via DEN) and 2027 first-round pick

In the deal, the Magic send three first-round picks and 2021 first-rounder Jalen Suggs to Utah along with Jonathan Isaac and Terrence Ross. This isn't the "6 or 7 first-round picks" that the Jazz are clamoring for, but four firsts and two vets isn't too far off.

If the Magic throw in another first or second, it might entice the Jazz a little bit more. Suggs could effectively be considered a first-round pick in the deal considering he was the fifth overall pick in last year's draft and he would slot in as the team's starting shooting guard immediately, but the Jazz are prioritizing future capital.

Bleacher Report believes the Magic should seek a trade for Mitchell because it will drastically improve the team's offense.

Orlando was effectively punchless this past season. Only the lottery-focused Thunder averaged fewer points or ran a less efficient offense than the Magic. Orlando's leading scorer, Cole Anthony, ranked 72nd overall with 16.3 points per game (on 39.1 percent shooting).

Mitchell could be the perfect medicine for the Magic's offensive ills. He could not only steer this attack, but he'd also stop the franchise from throwing too much at No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero. With those two and glue-guy-extraordinaire Franz Wagner atop this roster, Orlando could take a massive step toward playoff contention.

While the trade seems like a longshot, it emphasizes the need for the Magic to improve on the offensive end. It remains to be seen how much the addition of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero will do that for the Magic, but if Orlando cannot find a solution to its offensive woes within the current team, it might be best to look outside.

Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell to Magic? Trade Idea Brings All-Star to Orlando

By Jeremy Brener
Chet Holmgren
News

Magic Starting 5: Chet Holmgren Out For Year; Tommy Kuhse Signs With New Team

By Jeremy Brener
Tommy Kuhse
News

Magic Summer League Star Signs With Spurs: Details

By Zach Dimmitt
9E35EE90-7587-4DCA-955E-F1165EE78D17
News

Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Out For Season; Did Magic See This Coming?

By Dalton Trigg
Tracy McGrady Kobe Bryant
News

Magic Starting 5: Looking Back on 'Kobe Day'

By Jeremy Brener
Wendell Carter Jr.
News

Orlando Magic Forward Wendell Carter Jr: Top 25 NBA Power Forward?

By Riley Sheppard
Kobe Shaq
News

Years Before Becoming Lakers, Shaq Met Kobe Bryant in Magic Locker Room

By Jeremy Brener
Kevin Durant
News

Magic Starting 5: Mo Bamba Gives Back; Kevin Durant Stays in Brooklyn

By Jeremy Brener
Mo-Bamba-Via-Sportingnews.com_
News

Magic Center Mo Bamba Unveils Basketball Facility in Africa

By Riley Sheppard