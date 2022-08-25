Magic Summer League Star Signs With Spurs: Details

An Orlando Magic Summer League star has found a new home.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed undrafted free agent and former Saint Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse. Hoops Rumors was the first to report the news.

Kuhse went undrafted in June, but got some valuable playing time in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Magic, where he took advantage of the opportunity. Kuhse averaged 17.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 23.2 minutes per game in three appearances with Orlando. In his best game of the showcase, he scored 25 points on July 14 when the Magic faced the New York Knicks.

Fans of college basketball will recognize Kuhse from his play in the West Coast Conference with the Saint Mary's Gaels. He became a popular face for a Gaels team that earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past spring after a 25-7 season.

This past season, Kuhse averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 45 percent from 3-point range. He ended the season with 11-straight games of hitting the double-digit scoring mark, which included an outing where he posted 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a Gaels' upset over No. 1 Gonzaga.

His impressive season earned him the West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year and an All-WCC First-Team nod.

Kuhse also set the all-time program record for games played (149) after six seasons with the team.

Now, he'll have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Spurs roster.