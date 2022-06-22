Eleventh Hour NBA Draft Shakeup? Here's What Insider Predicts

Will the Magic shock the world with the first pick?

ORLANDO - It's been nine years since the NBA world has been surprised at the No. 1 pick announcement in the draft when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Anthony Bennett over Victor Oladipo and Nerlens Noel.

According to ESPN, that drought will continue Thursday night when the Orlando Magic is on the clock making the first selection. Since the draft lottery a month ago, Jabari Smith has been the projected pick for the Magic, and it appears that it will stay that way.

"It would be a surprise if Jabari Smith doesn't go to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston," ESPN's Tim MacMahon said during The Hoop Collective podcast.

Even though betting odds have shrunk for Smith becoming the top pick in favor of Duke's Paolo Banchero in the past few days, the 6-10 forward from Auburn is still the favorite to be the top pick.

Smith has been the only top prospect to host a media availability session with the Magic so far.

The Magic have kept its cards very close to the chest, a common practice for a team holding the top pick. By not revealing much, the Magic are in full control to set the tone for the draft. By creating chaos with the top pick, it could trickle down towards other teams and affect their plans.

However, according to ESPN, there won't be much drama with the first pick. By taking Smith, the Magic is taking who it believes to be the best player on the board and someone who can become a foundational piece to the rebuilding process.