Skip to main content

Eleventh Hour NBA Draft Shakeup? Here's What Insider Predicts

Will the Magic shock the world with the first pick?

ORLANDO - It's been nine years since the NBA world has been surprised at the No. 1 pick announcement in the draft when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Anthony Bennett over Victor Oladipo and Nerlens Noel.

According to ESPN, that drought will continue Thursday night when the Orlando Magic is on the clock making the first selection. Since the draft lottery a month ago, Jabari Smith has been the projected pick for the Magic, and it appears that it will stay that way.

"It would be a surprise if Jabari Smith doesn't go to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston," ESPN's Tim MacMahon said during The Hoop Collective podcast.

Even though betting odds have shrunk for Smith becoming the top pick in favor of Duke's Paolo Banchero in the past few days, the 6-10 forward from Auburn is still the favorite to be the top pick.

Smith has been the only top prospect to host a media availability session with the Magic so far.

The Magic have kept its cards very close to the chest, a common practice for a team holding the top pick. By not revealing much, the Magic are in full control to set the tone for the draft. By creating chaos with the top pick, it could trickle down towards other teams and affect their plans.

However, according to ESPN, there won't be much drama with the first pick. By taking Smith, the Magic is taking who it believes to be the best player on the board and someone who can become a foundational piece to the rebuilding process.

b479c556-f602-49ed-b06b-facfff9378dc.sized-1000x1000
News

Eleventh Hour NBA Draft Shakeup? Here's What Insider Predicts

By Jeremy Brener1 minute ago
Jabari-Smith-Chet-Holmgren-Magic-NBA-Draft-Thunder-1200x900
News

NBA Draft: Have the Magic Found Their Answer at No. 1?

By Riley Sheppard15 minutes ago
Paolo Banchero, NBA Draft, Orlando Magic
News

NBA Draft: Paolo Banchero 'Pushing Back' Workout with Magic

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
Chet Holmgren
News

Magic Draft Target Chet Holmgren: 'I Can Fit In With Almost Everyone'

By Riley Sheppard23 hours ago
Paolo Banchero
News

Why The Magic And Rockets Should Trade Draft Picks

By Jeremy BrenerJun 21, 2022
Jabari Smith Paolo Banchero Chet Holmgren
News

Betting Odds Tighten For Magic Top Pick Days Before NBA Draft

By Jeremy BrenerJun 21, 2022
Weltman
News

Magic President Jeff Weltman Speaks On Second Round Picks: 'It's Complicated'

By Riley SheppardJun 20, 2022
summer league
News

NBA Reveals First Vegas Summer League Matchups; Who Do Magic Play?

By The Magic Insider StaffJun 20, 2022
Terrence Ross
News

Magic President Jeff Weltman Reveals Thoughts on Terrence Ross Trade Rumors

By Jeremy Brener and Dalton TriggJun 20, 2022