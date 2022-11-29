Kevin Durant, Nets Too Much For Magic as Orlando Drops 5th Straight

The Orlando Magic couldn't get the job done against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Orlando Magic (5-16) is heading back home after an unsuccessful 109-102 one-game road trip against the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) Monday night.

The Magic boasted a valiant effort, playing with just nine healthy players on the second half of a back-to-back after losing by 30 points, but the team ran into a problem named Kevin Durant.

Durant scored a season-high 45 points on 19 of 24 shooting in the win.

There aren't any moral victories in the NBA, but the Magic should be pleased that it was still in contention to win the game despite such a strong effort from Durant.

Both Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol dropped 24 points apiece while Franz Wagner scored 21 in the loss.

The team played without several key players ...

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)

Mo Bamba (OUT - back spasms)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Terrence Ross (OUT - illness)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

And that really affected the bench tonight. The team scored just 11 points off the bench. Had that number been a little bigger, the result might be different tonight.

The Magic head back home to face the Southeast Division rival Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night at Amway Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.