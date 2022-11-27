Magic Legend Dennis Scott to Be Inducted Into Franchise Hall of Fame

Dennis Scott becomes the latest member to be inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

The Orlando Magic is set to induct its 12th member into the franchise's Hall of Fame.

According to a press release, sharpshooter Dennis Scott will become the next member of the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in the near future.

"Dennis (Scott) still remains one of the elite, long-range shooters in both Orlando Magic and NBA history," CEO Alex Martins said in a press release. "His ability to shoot from beyond the three-point arc was a major key to our success during his time in Orlando and his records stand to this day. We are proud to make Dennis the next inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame."

Scott was one of the first draft picks in franchise history after he was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 1990 NBA Draft just before Orlando's second season of existence.

During his decade in the NBA, Scott played seven seasons with the Magic from 1990-97 and averaged 14.8 points per game while shooting above 40 percent from beyond the three-point line in his tenure in Orlando. Scott was ahead of his time with the three-point volume and helped begin a trend of incorporating the three-point shot that helps shape the modern NBA offense.

