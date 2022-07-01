NBA Legend's Son Re-Signs with Magic: Details

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic signed two of its own free agents Thursday evening, and it continued the trend on Friday.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, the Magic has agreed to terms with center Bol Bol on a two-year contract.

Bol, 22, is the son of 7-7 NBA legend Manute Bol, known to be one of the tallest players in NBA history.

Bol played the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets, who selected him 44th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Back in January, Bol was traded to the Detroit Pistons for Rodney McGruder, but he failed his physical and the trade was voided. Days after the trade was reversed, Bol underwent foot surgery.

The following day, the Nuggets traded Bol to the Boston Celtics, but it wasn't his final destination. On the day of the Trade Deadline, he was traded to the Magic in a salary dump alongside P.J. Dozier.

Dozier was waived immediately, but Bol stayed on as a reserve as he rehabbed his foot injury.

With Bol set to be a free agent, many thought that he wouldn't suit up for the Magic, but after inking a deal with the franchise, the dream is still alive.

Bol joins next year's team as a frontcourt reserve player who probably won't see a ton of playing time with Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba ahead of him on the depth chart. However, this is another example of the Magic's positive culture that has its free agents wanting to come back.

By signing Bol, the Magic only have two unsigned free agents: Ignas Brazdeikis and Robin Lopez. The team's roster now sits at 16 players, including the draft picks. The team can have 17 players: 15 main roster and a pair of two-way contracts. This could possibly mean that draft pick Caleb Houstan may sign a two-way deal, or that a trade is coming.