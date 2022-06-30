Skip to main content

'Don't Sleep': No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Recruiting Kevin Durant to Magic?

So you're saying there's a chance?

ORLANDO - When Kevin Durant shook up the NBA world by officially requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets Thursday, the Orlando Magic was one of the few teams with little to no chance of acquiring the superstar.

Nobody seemed to tell No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who was drafted by the team less than a week ago.

Even though Banchero hasn't been with the team (or even in the league) for very long, the No. 1 overall pick is making his push to team up with Durant in Central Florida.

In an Instagram story post, Banchero posted a photoshopped picture with Durant in a Magic jersey with the caption "Don't sleep."

Ironically enough, in a world where the Magic was interested in acquiring Durant, Banchero would likely be one of the players going back to the Nets in a return package considering the two play similar positions and Banchero has the highest upside of any player on the team currently. But the Magic rookie doesn't seem to care.

Durant requested a trade Thursday, just days after it was announced that Kyrie Irving would opt in to the final year of his contract.

Durant has the Phoenix Suns and in-state rival Miami Heat among his preferred list of teams, according to ESPN, but several teams could enter the race with stars around the league pushing for the future Hall of Famer to join them in their respective city.

While Orlando probably isn't going to be one of those teams, you have to applaud the rookie for trying. The worst Durant could say is 'no.'

Paolo Banchero Kevin Durant
News

'Don't Sleep': No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Recruiting Kevin Durant to Magic?

By Jeremy Brener14 seconds ago
Kevin Durant
News

Kevin Durant Requests Trade from Nets: Where Could He Go?

By The Magic Insider Staff1 hour ago
Admiral Schofield
News

NBA Free Agency: What's the Latest on Magic Forward Admiral Schofield?

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
Mo-Bamba-Via-Sportingnews.com_
News

NBA Free Agency: 2 Free Agent Centers Magic Could Sign to Replace Mo Bamba

By Riley Sheppard5 hours ago
Paolo Banchero
News

Scouting Report: Can Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Live Up to No. 1 Pick Status?

By Arnav Sharma9 hours ago
Isaiah Hartenstein
News

NBA Free Agency: Orlando Magic Interested in LA Clippers Center?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 29, 2022
52961A83-0D26-44AE-91FC-571BEDD15CDB
News

Magic Summer League PG Pitched to Mark Cuban on 'Shark Tank'

By Jeremy BrenerJun 29, 2022
Mo Bamba
News

Magic Not Expected to Tender Offer to Mo Bamba: What Does That Mean for Orlando?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 29, 2022
R.J. Hampton
News

R.J. Hampton on Magic Summer League Invitation: 'I Asked to Play'

By Jeremy BrenerJun 29, 2022