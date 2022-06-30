'Don't Sleep': No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Recruiting Kevin Durant to Magic?

ORLANDO - When Kevin Durant shook up the NBA world by officially requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets Thursday, the Orlando Magic was one of the few teams with little to no chance of acquiring the superstar.

Nobody seemed to tell No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who was drafted by the team less than a week ago.

Even though Banchero hasn't been with the team (or even in the league) for very long, the No. 1 overall pick is making his push to team up with Durant in Central Florida.

In an Instagram story post, Banchero posted a photoshopped picture with Durant in a Magic jersey with the caption "Don't sleep."

Ironically enough, in a world where the Magic was interested in acquiring Durant, Banchero would likely be one of the players going back to the Nets in a return package considering the two play similar positions and Banchero has the highest upside of any player on the team currently. But the Magic rookie doesn't seem to care.

Durant requested a trade Thursday, just days after it was announced that Kyrie Irving would opt in to the final year of his contract.

Durant has the Phoenix Suns and in-state rival Miami Heat among his preferred list of teams, according to ESPN, but several teams could enter the race with stars around the league pushing for the future Hall of Famer to join them in their respective city.

While Orlando probably isn't going to be one of those teams, you have to applaud the rookie for trying. The worst Durant could say is 'no.'