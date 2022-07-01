Skip to main content

Magic Guard Gary Harris Re-Signs With Orlando: Details

Gary Harris re-joins the Magic.

ORLANDO - Gary Harris is getting another go with the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic guard re-signed with the team, according to USA Today. According to ESPN, Harris will be paid $26 million over the next two seasons.

Last season, Harris played in 61 games for the Magic, averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The decision to bring back Harris is somewhat questionable, given the fact that R.J. Hampton, Jalen Suggs and newly-drafted Caleb Houstan are all competing for minutes as a shooting wing. The team also has veteran Terrence Ross on the roster.

While Harris doesn't fit into the team's long term plans at guard, there's reason for the Magic to bring him back. Harris is an established veteran and someone several young players look up to. Perhaps he won't start 30 games like he did in 2021-22, but he could provide veteran leadership off the bench and be a trade chip for the team towards the trade deadline.

The Magic had the chance to deal him at the deadline, but few teams were interested in paying part of Harris' massive $21 million salary for just a handful of games. Now that he's signed for less with the Magic this offseason, that contract looks a little more enticing as trade bait for other teams come February.

Now, Harris will get another year in Orlando and the opportunity to help provide some scoring off the bench and become a potential trade chip for the team moving forward.

