Magic Star Franz Wagner Struggles For Germany, Suffers Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Slovenia

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner and the Germany national team (3-1) are sad following the team's first loss at EuroBasket 2022 at the hands of Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic and Slovenia (3-1) on Tuesday afternoon.

Slovenia walked away with an 88-80 win to improve to 3-1 and emerges into a three-way tie with Germany and France atop the group with seven points apiece. All three teams have qualified for the knockout round, but now the teams are fighting for positioning within the group as it determines who each team will face in the Round of 16.

Wagner came into the game coming off a brilliant 32-point performance Sunday, but struggled today. The Magic second-year pro scored just eight points on 2-7 shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, for Slovenia, it was the Doncic show.

Doncic scored a game-high 36 points while grabbing 10 rebounds to pull out the win. From start to finish, the Mavericks point guard looked like the best player on the floor by a considerable margin. Germany simply had no answer for him.

Slovenia raced out to an early first-half lead and never relinquished it. Germany pulled within five points midway through the fourth quarter, but Slovenia was able to keep its opponent at bay.

Wagner and Germany will look to bounce back in their final pool play game against Hungary tomorrow afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST.

