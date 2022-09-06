Skip to main content
Magic Star Franz Wagner Struggles For Germany, Suffers Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Slovenia

Magic Star Franz Wagner Struggles For Germany, Suffers Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Slovenia

Wagner comes out with his poorest performance in the tournament so far.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wagner comes out with his poorest performance in the tournament so far.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner and the Germany national team (3-1) are sad following the team's first loss at EuroBasket 2022 at the hands of Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic and Slovenia (3-1) on Tuesday afternoon.

Slovenia walked away with an 88-80 win to improve to 3-1 and emerges into a three-way tie with Germany and France atop the group with seven points apiece. All three teams have qualified for the knockout round, but now the teams are fighting for positioning within the group as it determines who each team will face in the Round of 16.

Wagner came into the game coming off a brilliant 32-point performance Sunday, but struggled today. The Magic second-year pro scored just eight points on 2-7 shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, for Slovenia, it was the Doncic show.

Doncic scored a game-high 36 points while grabbing 10 rebounds to pull out the win. From start to finish, the Mavericks point guard looked like the best player on the floor by a considerable margin. Germany simply had no answer for him.

Slovenia raced out to an early first-half lead and never relinquished it. Germany pulled within five points midway through the fourth quarter, but Slovenia was able to keep its opponent at bay.

Wagner and Germany will look to bounce back in their final pool play game against Hungary tomorrow afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Luka Doncic
News

Magic Star Franz Wagner Struggles For Germany, Suffers Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Slovenia

By Jeremy Brener
markelle fultz warriors
News

Warriors Working Out Former Magic Top-10 Pick, 3 Others

By Zach Dimmitt
wendell carter
News

NBA2K Ratings: Where Does Magic Stack Up?

By Riley Sheppard
Franz Wagner Luka Doncic
News

'Great All-Around Game': NBA Icon Dirk Nowitzki Praises Magic's Franz Wagner

By Jeremy Brener
Cole Anthony
News

Magic Starting 5: What Will Orlando Look Like in 2025?

By Jeremy Brener
Jodie Meeks Khem Birch
News

Former Magic Wing Retires After 10 NBA Seasons; What's Next?

By Jeremy Brener
paolo poole
News

Future Power Rankings: Where Does Magic Rank?

By Riley Sheppard
Franz Wagner
News

Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Leads Germany to 3-0 EuroBasket Start

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner
News

Germany 109, Lithuania 107: Magic's Franz Wagner Leads Country to Victory in Double OT

By Jeremy Brener