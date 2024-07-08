From LeBron to Jokić to Banchero: Magic's KCP Sees Excellence
ORLANDO – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has played on NBA Championship teams with LeBron James and Nikola Jokić. Now the 11-year veteran is looking forward to sharing the court with Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero.
KCP, the Magic's big acquisition in free agency this offseason, recently was asked what stood out from watching his 21-year-old teammate Banchero?
"His knowledge of the game,” Caldwell-Pope said.”Him being patient in certain situations, making plays for his teammates to get his teammates involved. Being so much of a little bit of a leader that l've seen from him. Just being him. He's a great kid, and I'm looking forward to being alongside him."
in 2023-24, Banchero followed up a rookie-of-the-year season with an All-Star Game selection. And then he took another leap in his first playoff experience.
In a seven-game slugfest with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Banchero averaged roughly 27 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while shooting 40 percent from three.
With KCP. the Magic get a complementary player with postseason experience who they expect will optimize the development of Banchero and the team's other young stars.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
MAGIC'S FAITH IN JONATHAN ISAAC PAYS OFF: After missing nearly three seasons, Jonathan Isaac led the NBA in defensive rating. The Orlando Magic gave him a new five-year contract, showing their belief in Isaac and their young core of starters. CLICK HERE
KENTAVIOUS CALDWELL-POPE ADDRESSES MAGIC'S BIGGEST NEEDS: Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, an excellent defender and outside shooter, has won NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets in his 11-year career. CLICK HERE
KCP EYES ALL-DEFENSE HONORS WITH JALEN SUGGS: The Orlando Magic have one of the best defensive backcourts in the league after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to join NBA All-Defense guard Jalen Suggs. CLICK HERE