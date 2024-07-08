'Sky Is the Limit' for Franz Wagner as Magic Momentum Grows
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic believe that Franz Wagner and his running mates are just scratching the surface of what they can become.
"Sky is the limit for Franz," said Jeff Weltman, the Magic's president of basketball operations. "Our fans know that. They've seen his trajectory. They've seen his work. They've seen how competitive he is [and] how smart he is.
"He's 22, we have so many young guys on this team and I think Paolo put something out on social media earlier in the season, something to the effect of wait until you see us five years from now. When I talk about our north star, that's something to keep in the back of your mind. These guys are just starting [and] they haven't even scratched their surfaces yet."
On Friday, the 6-foot-10 German forward signed a five-year, $224-million rookie contract extension on Friday — the first Magic player to do so since Dwight Howard in 2007. The deal kicks in with the 2025-26 season. Should he make an all-NBA team, Wagner can make up to $269 million, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wagner, 22, has improved in each of his three seasons, setting career highs in points, rebounds, assists per game in 2023-24. He averaged 19.7 points per game last season, including 16 games of 25 or more points.
The Magic have been on a similar trajectory — from 22 wins in Wagner's rookie year to 47 wins and a playoff berth last year. With Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs, Wagner is a cornerstone in the Magic's renaissance.
