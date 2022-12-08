Magic Starting 5: Los Angeles Clippers Beaten by Orlando in Overtime

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC BEAT CLIPPERS, SNAP NINE-GAME LOSING STREAK

"The Clippers had a chance to win with seven seconds to go, but could not inbound the ball in time, their 16th turnover of the game. The Magic took care of business from there.

"With the win, the Magic snapped a nine-game losing streak and grabbed its first win since Nov. 18 when Jalen Suggs hit a game-winner against the Chicago Bulls on the road."

2. REDDISH WANTS OUT

"Having apparently fallen out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's attempt at a nine-man rotation, Reddish is actively being shopped by the Knicks, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News."

3. THE JET BEATS SHAQ

"The scene: The large-bodied Shaquille O'Neal trying to race former Houston Rockets standout Kenny Smith to the big board in the back of the "Inside the NBA'' on TNT set."

4. THURSDAY'S GAMES

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m., NBA League Pass

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m., TNT

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Friday night against the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

