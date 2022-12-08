Magic Stun Clippers in OT, Snap Long Losing Streak

The Los Angeles Clippers blew an 18-point lead in a loss to the Orlando Magic Wednesday night.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (6-20) is returning to the win column after a 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Amway Center Wednesday night.

It was a tight finish, but it didn't seem like it would be during the first quarter. The Clippers started the game on a 23-6 run and led by 18 after the first quarter.

However, the Magic began to chip away. After a hard-fought second quarter in which the team allowed just 17 points to the Clippers, the Magic cut the 18-point deficit in half by the end of the second quarter.

But the Clippers began to clean up their act at the start of the second half and the Los Angeles starters outplayed Orlando's.

The Magic bench brought a ton of energy, spearheading a 25-5 run to take a lead in the early fourth quarter. The Clippers countered and re-took the lead, allowing the game to come down to the final possessions.

With the game tied at 99 with 33 seconds to go, Kawhi Leonard took Paolo Banchero 1-on-1 for his signature fadeaway, but a miss gave the Magic a chance to win. Markelle Fultz responded with an iso possession, but he couldn't take the lead either. Paul George had a chance to win with a three, but that couldn't find the bottom of the basket.

In overtime, the Clippers opted to rest George and Leonard, but the Magic took advantage. The game was tied at 108 with 1:22 to go when Leonard re-entered the game. Bol Bol's putback layup put the Magic ahead, but Nicolas Batum responded with a go-ahead three on the other end. After both teams missed on their next possession, Banchero drove to the rack and got fouled. He knocked down both free throws to put the Magic up a point.

The Clippers had a chance to win with seven seconds to go, but could not inbound the ball in time, their 16th turnover of the game. The Magic took care of business from there.

The Magic is back in action Friday when the Toronto Raptors come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.