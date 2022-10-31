Magic Starting 5: Orlando Falls Short vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. LUKA STEALS MAGIC TO BEAT ORLANDO

"Doncic scored 30 points in the first half, but the Magic was able to keep pace. Ultimately in the second half, Orlando didn't have the offense to match and the team played catch-up for most of the final two quarters."

2. ENEMY PERSPECTIVE

”Doncic scored 30 points of his 44 points in the first half alone, marking his seventh consecutive performance reaching the 30-point threshold. Meeting that mark has set a new franchise record for the most consecutive 30-point performances. Doncic also became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986 to score 30 points in each of their team's first six games of a season and is only the sixth player all-time to do it."

3. PAOLO BANCHERO'S FIRST CHAPTER

"It should be expected for Banchero to continue to grow considering he's one of the league's youngest players. And if Banchero still has more in the tank on top of what he's already shown in the first chapter of his NBA career, the rest of the league should be scared."

4. SPURS WAIVE 2021 LOTTERY PICK JOSH PRIMO

"On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that they waived second-year guard Josh Primo, who was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

