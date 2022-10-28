Spurs Waive Josh Primo; Should Magic Sign?

The Orlando Magic need a guard. Now, a young one with a ton of upside becomes available after Josh Primo was waived by the San Antonio Spurs.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic roster has several guards on the sidelines with no timetable set for return. But maybe the team could add one with a young prospect now available.

According to The Athletic, the San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Primo, 19, was an extremely raw prospect coming out of Arkansas and the Spurs took a shot on him with their lottery pick last year. However, San Antonio wasn't thrilled with the progress made and has chosen to part ways with him after just one season.

As a rookie, Primo played 50 games for the young Spurs, averaging 5.8 points per game. Primo was the youngest player in the NBA last season, and if the Magic decide to take a shot on the second-year pro, he could fill a need immediately.

Cole Anthony (oblique) and Jalen Suggs (ankle sprain) have already suffered injuries during the Magic's first five games and don't have many guards in the rotation.

Given the fact the Spurs waived Primo just two weeks after picking up his third-year option, this is one of the most surprising moves in the NBA in recent memory. Primo has been sidelined so far this season with "left glute soreness," according to the Spurs.

If the Magic claimed Primo off waivers (they'd have one of the top claiming spots as a winless team), then the team will have to part ways with a player before making the move.

However, given the team's dire need for a guard and rebuild situation, this might be a shot worth taking for Orlando.

