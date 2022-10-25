Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Loses vs. New York; When Will First Win Come?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC LOSE ONCE AGAIN, FALL TO 0-4

"The two areas that you would point to as to why the Magic lost the game would be second-chance points and three-point percentage. The Knicks had 26 second-chance points off of 18 offensive rebounds and the Magic shot just 20.6 percent from the three-point line, making just 7 of 34 attempts."

2. ENEMY PERSPECTIVE

"Julius Randle led the way with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double, uniting with Jalen Brunson (21) and RJ Barrett (20) for 66 tallies en route to the New York Knicks' 115-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Combined with Friday's blowout win over Detroit, the Knicks (2-1) have formed their first winning streak of the 2022-23 season."

3. MAGIC POWER RANKINGS

"The Magic will be tested tremendously in the first stretch of the season with an excess of road games against strong Eastern Conference teams and a couple Western Conference contenders. If Orlando can string a few wins together in the early part of the year, it can dramatically change the team's outlook and perception."

4. IS FRANZ WAGNER 'LIKE LUKA'?

”The "opportunity'' comes for the 6-10 Wagner, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, in part because Orlando is short-handed at point guard. But it also comes because at age 21, there is time for him to develop in such a role due to the German native's ball-handling and BBIQ."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is off tonight, but is back in action Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Cole Anthony
News

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Loses vs. New York; When Will First Win Come?

By Jeremy Brener
Bol Bol
News

Magic Struggle From Distance, Lose 4th Straight vs. Knicks

By Jeremy Brener
Snip20221024_51
News

'Leaner and Cleaner' Knicks Host Magic: 5 New York Questions Heading Into Monday's Game

By Geoff Magliocchetti and Jeremy Brener
Wendell Carter Jr.
News

NBA Power Rankings: Where Does Magic Land After Winless Start?

By Jeremy Brener
1348812743.0
News

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: 3 Things to Watch

By Riley Sheppard
Chuma Okeke
News

Magic vs. Knicks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
paolo banchero 21
News

Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Gets Props

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum 'Couldn't Be Happier' For Magic Rookie, Duke 'Brother' Paolo Banchero

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Draws Praise From Fellow No. 1 Pick: 'He's Going to Be Scary'

By Jeremy Brener