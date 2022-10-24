NBA Power Rankings: Where Does Magic Land After Winless Start?

The Orlando Magic are 0-3, but each loss so far has been tight. Where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is still looking for its first win of the year after three unsuccessful tries in the first week of the season.

All three losses the Magic has been involved in could have been wins if a few things went the other way.

However, a loss is still a loss ... and it's prompted The Athletic to slot the Magic in at No. 29 in this week's power rankings, with the winless Houston Rockets as the only team beneath them.

"Everybody is impressed with the No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero," The Athletic writes. "The Orlando Magic franchise player is physically imposing, and he’s making NBA veterans look small in stature. He even had the Celtics in shambles at times.

"Banchero is such a matchup nightmare, and it’ll be interesting to see how the ecosystem around him grows. Franz Wagner looks comfortable attacking and finding spots. The team is going to need to help space the floor to give him room to operate, but if not, he’ll figure out how to make being a bully work for him."

The Magic will be tested tremendously in the first stretch of the season with an excess of road games against strong Eastern Conference teams and a couple Western Conference contenders. If Orlando can string a few wins together in the early part of the year, it can dramatically change the team's outlook and perception. But for now, it is still the team that is tanking for another top pick to pair with Paolo Banchero.

The Magic will attempt to grab that first win tonight when the team travels to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.