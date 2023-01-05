Magic Starting 5: Orlando Snaps Losing Streak vs. Thunder

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC BEAT THUNDER, SNAP LOSING STREAK

"It's a nice win for the young Magic, winning a game against a Thunder squad that scored 150 the night before against the NBA-best Boston Celtics. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak and could give the team momentum going into the new year."

2. JALEN SUGGS BACK TONIGHT?

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said that there's a "possibility" for Jalen Suggs to return to the court for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

3. CHRISTIAN WOOD 'AMPING UP' DEFENSE

"Wood's progression has been achieved while the Mavs have been without some of their top defensive talents like Dorian Finney-Smth, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green as of late. Wood understands there is an even greater importance placed on his impact to help make up for his teammates' absence as they recover from injuries. Kleber's absence, in particular, has placed Wood in the anchor role of the defense.

"Just amping up the defensive intensity," Wood told DallasBasketball.com in explaining his increasing impact on defense. "My teammates have trust in me to make big plays. My coaches have trust in me to make big plays. With a few guys out like our defensive anchors — Doe, Maxi, Josh — the guys have to step up, and I think I've been doing that as of late."

4. THURSDAY'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.