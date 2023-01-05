Since the Dallas Mavericks parted with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to acquire Christian Wood in a trade with the Houston Rockets, a significant focus has been placed on his defensive impact. He's embraced the process of improving on that end throughout the rest of his summer and continuing that effort in the regular season.

To begin the season, the Mavs played Wood in a sixth-man role alongside Maxi Kleber in the second unit. Kleber was often manning the middle of the defense as the rim protector while Wood filled a more off-ball role. The situation has changed drastically since Kleber suffered a torn hamstring last month, which could keep him out for the remainder of the season.

The formula of playing Kleber with Wood was working, as the Mavs allowed 106.2 points per 100 possessions when the two shared the floor this season. Dallas has held its own defensively with Wood as the solo-big, allowing 112.5 points per 100 possession when he's been on the floor since his Dec. 14 move into the starting lineup.

"I think I had a slow start defensively," Wood said after the Mavs' 111-106 win over the Rockets on Monday. "I just had to learn the defensive concepts, earn my team's trust defensively — earn my coaches' trust defensively. I'm doing that as of late."

Wood's progression has been achieved while the Mavs have been without some of their top defensive talents like Dorian Finney-Smth, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green as of late. Wood understands there is an even greater importance placed on his impact to help make up for his teammates' absence as they recover from injuries. Kleber's absence, in particular, has placed Wood in the anchor role of the defense.

"Just amping up the defensive intensity," Wood told DallasBasketball.com in explaining his increasing impact on defense. "My teammates have trust in me to make big plays. My coaches have trust in me to make big plays. With a few guys out like our defensive anchors — Doe, Maxi, Josh — the guys have to step up, and I think I've been doing that as of late."

To illustrate the difference in Wood's role, he's serving as the big defender in pick-and-roll coverages as opposed to playing off-ball. The Mavs are able to weaponize his 7-foot-3 wingspan to contest pull-up jumpers and to pressure finishes at the rim in these situations, which isn't nearly as potent when deploying a big man with less length.