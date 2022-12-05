Bucks vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-19) has struggled mightily as of late, losing its last eight games.
The team will look to end that losing streak today when the Milwaukee Bucks (16-6) come to town. The Bucks currently sit second in the Eastern Conference and could get even better with Khris Middleton slowly returning to the lineup after missing the first 19 games of the season with a wrist injury.
A win tonight would be a huge upset for the Magic and could kickstart a long-awaited turnaround for Orlando.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Bucks vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Bucks vs. Magic Injury Report
Milwaukee Bucks
- Brook Lopez (QUESTIONABLE - rest)
- Grayson Allen (QUESTIONABLE - foot)
- MarJon Beauchamp (OUT - illness)
- Serge Ibaka (OUT - illness)
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Mo Bamba (OUT - back)
Bucks vs. Magic Projected Starters
Milwaukee Bucks
- PG Jrue Holiday
- SG Grayson Allen
- SF Khris Middleton
- PF Giannis Antetokounmpo
- C Brook Lopez
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Terrence Ross
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Bol Bol
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.
Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.
Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.
Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.