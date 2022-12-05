Bucks vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic face the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-19) has struggled mightily as of late, losing its last eight games.

The team will look to end that losing streak today when the Milwaukee Bucks (16-6) come to town. The Bucks currently sit second in the Eastern Conference and could get even better with Khris Middleton slowly returning to the lineup after missing the first 19 games of the season with a wrist injury.

A win tonight would be a huge upset for the Magic and could kickstart a long-awaited turnaround for Orlando.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Bucks vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 5 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Bucks vs. Magic Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez (QUESTIONABLE - rest)

Grayson Allen (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

MarJon Beauchamp (OUT - illness)

Serge Ibaka (OUT - illness)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Mo Bamba (OUT - back)

Bucks vs. Magic Projected Starters

Milwaukee Bucks

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Grayson Allen

SF Khris Middleton

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Terrence Ross

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Bol Bol

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.