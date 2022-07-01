Mo Bamba, Gary Harris Re-Signing with Magic Highlights Positive Culture in Orlando

ORLANDO - Had Orlando Magic free agents Mo Bamba and Gary Harris not re-signed with the team this offseason, many fans would understand.

It's not everyday you have players agreeing to stick with a team that finished with just 22 wins this past season. Despite that, Bamba and Harris chose to stay home on two-year deals.

Bamba is set to make $21 million, while Harris will make $26 million. It's possible that the reason why both stayed was because this was their highest offer, but these deals don't break the bank for either of them.

Bamba reportedly had interest from a number of teams around the league, including teams that made the playoffs a year ago. And while it's uncertain what Harris' market was outside of Orlando, it's very possible that the veteran guard had interest from contending teams needing to add some three-point shooting. Even with all of that noise, both chose to stay in Orlando.

Bamba and Harris aren't guaranteed minutes this upcoming season. Both of them will have to earn it. Bamba will have an easier go, but the addition of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero could possibly demote him to the bench. Harris will also have to find a way to see the court with R.J. Hampton, Jalen Suggs and Terrence Ross competing alongside him for minutes.

However, both have found success in Jamahl Mosley's system and saw improvements from the previous season. Harris jumped from 9.9 to 11.1 points per game, while Bamba had the best season of his career, averaging 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on threes in 25.7 minutes per game.

Being able to retain these veterans gives the Magic some continuity heading into next season, one where they continue to foster a winning culture in Orlando.