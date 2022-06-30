Magic Center Mo Bamba Re-Signs With Orlando: Details

Versatile big man Mo Bamba is staying with the Orlando Magic on a two-year deal.

ORLANDO - The magic hasn't run out with Mo Bamba.

The Orlando Magic center signed with the team on a 2-year, $21 million deal, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The news comes days after the Magic declined to extend a qualifying offer for Bamba, making him an unrestricted free agent.

By not giving Bamba a qualifying offer, many expected the Magic to move on, but now the team will keep him in Central Florida for the next two seasons.

Bamba had interest from several teams around the league, including the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, but ultimately chose to re-sign with the Magic.

Bamba, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, had an up-and-down tenure with the team during the first four seasons of his career, mostly highlighted by confused positioning in the lineup and injuries.

However, Bamba enjoyed his career-best season last year with the Magic. The Texas product averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on threes in 25.7 minutes per game.

Bamba returns to Orlando and rejoins Wendell Carter Jr. in the frontcourt along with No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac, who is expected to return after being sidelined for the past two seasons with injuries.

Last week, Bamba opted to give his No. 5 to Banchero and chose to wear No. 11, the number he wore during his high school days.